Celebrate the winter holidays with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and this week’s children’s virtual programs supporting learning in a variety of subjects, social skills, and encouraging curiosity at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checkers Library TV at noon Monday.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Sharing the gift of reading is easy with the library’s online catalog. A selection of e-books and e-audio for children include these titles:
“Charlie Hernández And The League Of Shadows,” written by Ryan Calejo and read by Giordan Diaz;
“I Am Every Good Thing,” written by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Gordon James;
“A Long Walk To Water,” written by Linda Sue Park;
“The Night Diary,” written by Veera Hiranandani and read by Priya Ayyar;
“Pr-esident Of The Whole Fifth Grade,” written by Sherri Winston and read by Joniece Abbott-Pratt;
“Rosie Revere and The Raucous Riveters,” written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts;
“Strange Birds: A Field Guide to Ruffling Feathers,” written by Celia Pérez and read by Rebecca Soler;
“Stuntboy, In The Meantime,” written by Jason Reynolds and illustrated by Raúl the Third;
“Sulwe,” written by Lupita Nyong’o and illustrated by Vashti Harrison;
“The Year Of The Garden,” written by Andrea Cheng and illustrated by Patrice Barton.
And if visiting in person, remember the library will close 1 p.m. Thursday and be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of the holiday. The librarywill resume regular business hours 9 a.m. Monday.
