In-person events are the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for teens and adults with special needs wanting a tailored library experience.
Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Hazel Prior’s “Away With The Penguins.”
Register for Ada Twist Scientist Storytime at 10 a.m. Friday presented by the Military Child Education Coalition for children ages two through six and their families. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call Christina at 254-953-5491.
The library has the following Texas Bluebonnet nominees for 2022. Children in grades three through six who read five books will have the chance to vote in January.
“Amari And The Night Brothers,” written by B. B. Alston and illustrated by Godwin Akpan;
“Barefoot Dreams Of Petra Luna,” by Alda Dobbs;
“Becoming Muhammad Ali,” written by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile;
“Billy Miller Makes A Wish,” by Kevin Henkes;
“The Hungry Place,” by Jessie Haas;
“J. D. And The Great Barber Battle,” written by J. Dillard and illustrated by Akeem Roberts;
“The Lion Of Mars,” by Jennifer Holm;
“Long Lost,” by Jacqueline West;
“Memoirs Of A Tortoise,” by Deva Fagan;
“Nightingale,” by Deva Fagan;
“No Place For Monsters,” by Kory Merritt;
“Once Upon A Camel,” written by Kathi Appelt and illustrated by Eric Rohmann;
“The One Thing You’d Save,” written by Linda Sue Park and illustrated by Robert Sae-Heng;
“Rock By Rock: The Fantastical Garden of Nek Chand,” written by Jennifer Bradbury and illustrated by Sam Boughton;
“Stella,” by McCall Hoyle;
“Swish! The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters,” written by Suzanne Slade and illustrated by Don Tate;
“Twins,” by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright;
“Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre,” written by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Floyd Cooper.
