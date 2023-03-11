Celebrate spring break with in-person and virtual programs for the whole family at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
This weekend:
Muscogee Language and History classes at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Pokémon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Maker Space at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In-person events this week:
Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program at 10 a.m. Monday for pre-registered participants.
Game Room hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Maker Space hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Free Spring Break programs for pre-registered participants:
Hand Generator Science Workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
3-D Printing Workshop at 10:30 a.m. Thursday or 1 p.m. Saturday.
Crochet Class at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
