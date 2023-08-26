The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers fun learning experiences and informative programs this week.
This Saturday at the library focuses on creativity and play for children. Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all ages. Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. for all ages. and Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 to 14 from 2 to 5 p.m.
To register for D&D, call 254-953-5496.
Highlighted programs this week:
Baby Time Lap Sit at 10 a.m. Tuesday offers one-on one activities especially for newborns to 18 months and their grownup that facilitate learning and growing.
Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday offers children and their families stories, rhymes, songs, and activities focused toward learning experiences for ages 3 to 6.
Teen Game Time for ages 13 to 17 is offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday offers children from age 3 to 6 and their families stories, songs, rhymes, and other engaging activities.
Fight the Fall Campaign Workshop is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. This workshop on fall prevention will cover risks and prevention tips and exercises.
Teens wanting to gain job skills, earn volunteer hours, or meet new people all within a fun work environment can volunteer at the library. For information on volunteer opportunities, call Lisa at 254-953-5491.
The Book Discussion Club announces Ha Jin’s “Waiting” as its selection for its September meeting.
Print and e-book formats are available for checkout or reservation through the library catalog.
Along with accessing e-books and e-audiobooks, your library card can access resources available through the Virtual Library under the Find Information tab at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
For information on creating your own login and getting started, go to the library or call 254-953-5491.
