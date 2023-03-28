The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs with reading, social and cultural literacy.
This weekend:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs with reading, social and cultural literacy.
This weekend:
Muscogee Language and History Class times at 9 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pokémon Card Games at 1 p.m. Saturday for all ages.
Children’s Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday for ages 10 to 14.
Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
This week at the library:
Stepping Stones at 10 a.m. Monday for pre-registered participants.
Game Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Baby Time at 10 am. Tuesday.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Therapeutic Art: Life Map Collage at 6 p.m. Thursday for pre-registered participants.
Celebrate National Reading Month with these fun reads and others in the library catalog:
“1, 2, 3 Exercise With Me! Fun Exercises with Elmo,” written by Andrea Posner-Sanchez and illustrated by Joe Mathieu;
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary,” written and illustrated by Kokonasu Rumba and translated by Caleb Cook;
“Elmer And The Gift,” written and illustrated by David McKee;
“Game Over, Nebulon,” written by Ray O’Ryan and illustrated by Jason Kraft;
“I Love My Hair,” written by Joey Mazzarino and illustrated by Anthony Conley;
“Llama Llama Loose Tooth Drama,” written by Anna Dewdney and illustrated by J. T. Morrow;
“Maisy Goes On A Nature Walk,” written and illustrated by Lucy Cousins;
“O Le Ketapila Matua Fia Ai,” written and illustrated by Eric Carle and translated by Sadat Muaiava.
Learn and grow with these virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10 a.m. Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.