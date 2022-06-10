Read, play, and learn through the summer with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Children, teens and adults have interest-based activities to participate in this week.
Nature Discoveries at 9 a.m. Monday for children ages 3 to 6 and their grown-ups. Registration is required. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
Teen Crafternoon featuring summer camp-themed crafts from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday for ages 12 to 18.
In-person Baby Time for ages newborn to 15 months and their grown-ups at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Take A Jungle Walk at 9:30 or 11 a.m. Wednesday and learn about the African savannah through drama, music, and dance with puppeteer Elizabeth Kahura. This immersive program offers the audience opportunity to participate. No registration is needed for this first-come first serve program.
Maker Space at the Library. Children with their grown-ups can use materials available in open-ended exploration. Come-and-go times are 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In-person Story Time for ages 3e to 6 years and their families at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In-person Toddler Time for ages 15 months to 3 years and their families at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Adult Book Discussion Club meets in-person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Rebecca Searle’s “One Italian Summer.”
To receive an invitation, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Complement your Camp Read summer reading adventures with virtual programs offered by the library at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checker’s Library TV: Off-Road Adventures at noon Monday.
Virtual Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Virtual Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
