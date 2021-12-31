It is a new year, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has new programing for children during January.
It also has streamlined registration for its in-person limited-space programs so that with the efficiency of one phone call, participants are able to register for all weeks of a program in January. To register for the following programs, call 254-953-5491.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Ages newborn to 18 months and their grown up will sing songs, practice rhymes, use and baby sign language.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Children ages two to six years and their families will read stories, and sing songs.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Children ages newborn to 3 years and their families will read stories, sing songs and practice rhymes.
The library continues to offer virtual programs for children at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Featured in-person program for adults and teens.
Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 254-953-5491 or emailreference@harkerpheights.gov.
Books recently added to the library catalog include these young adults titles, of which several are the first book in a new series:
“Heartless Prince,” written by Leigh Dragoon and illustrated by Angela De Vito;
“Lumberjanes: End of Summer,” written by Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh and illustrated by Brooklyn Allen;
“Mashle: Magic and Muscles,” written and illustrated by Hajime Kmoto;
“The Nobleman’s Guide To Scandal And Shipwrecks,” by Mackenzi Lee;
“A Snake Falls To Earth,” by Darci Little Badger;
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reborn: From the Ashes,” by Sophie Campbell;
“These Hollow Vows,” by Lexi Ryan;
“Vespertine,” by Margaret Rogerson;
“Where Dreams Descend,” by Janella Angeles;
“Why We Fly,” written by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal.
