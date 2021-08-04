Sea, sun and song are themes for the week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Continue your oceanic adventure and choose the next episode of R. A. Montgomery’s“Journey Under The Sea” at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Continue your road trip with Checkers, Snoozer, Mrs. Hamilton and Dr. Dan at 2 p.m. Monday.
Get Crafty with DIY seashell suncatchers for teens and adults is an in-person event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Registration is required to attend in person.
To register, call 254-953-5491.
The virtual tutorial program will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesday at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Austinite Joe McDermott brings his brand of music to the library with live performances for children and families Wednesday.
Registration is required for this in-person event. To register for either the 9:30 or 11 a.m. performance, call 254-953-5491.
If you missed the Creature Teacher in-person event, catch a special Science Time video post with Ms. Heather and Creature Teacher Belinda Henry and featuring a kinkajou, a kangaroo and a lemur on the library’s Facebook page.
And check out these new titles in the library catalog:
“Areli Es Una Dreamer: Un Historia Real,” by Areli Morales;
“Barbie You Can Be A Musician,” by Christy Webster;
“Coral Reef Rescue,” by Coral Ripley;
“Da Vinci’s Cat,” by Catherine Gilbert Murdock;
“Franklin Endicott And The Third Key,” by Kate DiCamillo;
“Healer Of The Water Monster,” by Brian Young;
“The Islanders,” by Mary Alice Monroe;
“The Last Shadow Warrior,” by Sam Subity;
“Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey,” by Erin Entrada Kelly;
“Merci Suárez Can’t Dance,” by Meg Medina.
