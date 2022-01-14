The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds many materials, from books to magazines to DVDs. One doesn’t need to go to the library to browse the card catalog, however, as, said director Lisa Youngblood, “You can access our system in several different ways.”
The Atrium Online Catalog can be accessed through computer, phone, or tablet, and all one needs to do is go the library’s website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library and look at the Quick Links on the right hand side of the page. Click on “Find Books and More,” then “Card Catalog.” From there one can search by title, subject, or author.
Youngblood pointed out that the online catalog also enables one to search by topic, browse entire collections, and it offers links to other sites. In addition, there is a visual search option that some might find particularly helpful. “A lot of our kids like the visual search,” she said.
Youngblood suggests that when looking for a book, go to “Featured” or “What’s Hot,” both of which can also be accessed in the catalog. The “List” tab also contains a wide array of subjects to help, too.
E-resources can also be accessed through the online virtual library, such as TumbleBooks, TumbleMath, and, new to many, Book Connections, which Youngblood said was full of “interesting and dynamic resources,” which include video book trailers, “meet the author” movies and recordings, and even book guides, lessons, and activities that teachers might find helpful. Book Connections can be accessed through the TexShare Resources under the “Find Information” tab.
One can also access one’s own account by logging on to the system. For “Username or Barcode,” simply enter one’s library card number; passwords, however, have been changed due to an update to the system, but all one needs to do is contact the library at 254-953-5491 for help with setting up a new password.
In addition to Atrium, Youngblood said, “We have two apps to help you access the system. One app is called Librista.” She said that Librista can be used to search not only the Heights library’s system, but also catalogs at other libraries that also use Librista.
Then there is the Librista Checkit app. “It’s a self-checkout app,” Youngblood explained. The app enables one to check out materials right there with the app, enabling one to avoid the checkout line at the circulation desk.
Both Librista and Librista Checkit support most Apple and Android devices.
For questions or help with accessing the Atrium Online Catalog and its materials, contact the library at the above number.
