Look forward to March with programs for children, teens and adults at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Height Public Library.
Explore your creativity at the library with Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ms. Christina will guide crafters step by step to a finished piece.
Register for the following weekly in-person children’s programs for March by calling 254-953-5496. One call registers you and your child for each week of the program.
In-person Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Newborns to 18 months and their grown-up will sing songs, practice rhymes, and learn baby sign language.
In-person Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Children ages two to six and their families will read stories and sing songs.
In-person Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Children aged three and younger and their families will read stories and sing songs.
The library will continue to offer virtual programs as an option for learning and social engagement at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Register for Yoga With Baby with Yoga Therapist Tawni Choe. Benefits for parent or caregiver and baby include bonding, balancing emotions, and healthy brain development. This virtual class will be held on a closed virtual platform at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5. To register, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Books for young and middle grade readers include these titles available in the library catalog:
“Lily’s Promise,” by Kathryn Erskine;
“Paulie Pastrami Achieves World Peace,” by James Proimos;
“There’s Only One You,” written by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook and illustrated by Rosie Butcher;
“We’re All Wonders,” written and illustrated by R.J. Palacio;
“The Wonderful Things You Will Be,” written and illustrated by Emily Winfield Martin;
“You Are Enough: A Book About Inclusion,” written by Margaret O’Hair and illustrated by Sofia Cardoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.