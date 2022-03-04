Read award-winning books from the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The 2022 Texas Bluebonnet Award winner “The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read,” written by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and illustrated by Oge Mora is available in print and e-book formats.
Second-place winner, “Honeybee: The Busy Life of Apis Mellifera,” written by Candance Flemming and illustrated by Eric Rohmann is available in print and e-book formats.
Third-place winner, Kayla Miller’s graphic novel “Act” is available in print and e-book formats.
In-person events this week.
Friends of the Library meets at 6 p.m. Monday for a Booksale Meeting.
The A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will get a preview of the library’s new Makerspace before its official grand opening. For information, call Christina, program coordinator, at 254-953-5491.
Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Build and diversify your writing skills in a friendly and encouraging environment whatever your writing goals.
Virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrarythis week.
Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures at noon Monday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Looking ahead:
Register for Something Science-y for adults and older teens at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, by calling 254-953-5491.
Middle school and high school students looking for volunteer opportunities during the upcoming Spring Break can volunteer at the library. To help with any of the activities scheduled from Saturday, March 12 through Friday, March 18, emaillyoungblood@harkerheights.com or call 259-953-5491.
