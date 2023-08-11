Finish off your summer with a lineup of old favorites and new program offerings fostering learning and social skills, literacy, and creativity at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Featured programs:
Weekend Family Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday with stories and songs for the whole family.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. See what you can make with the materials provided.
Children’s Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 to 14 now has two time options for play on Saturday. Choose from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 5 p.m. To register, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon Card Games are both offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dungeons of Drakkenheim for ages 14 and older is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register, email
Family Story Time for all ages is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Book Discussion Club meets in person and virtually to discuss Gabrielle Zevin’s “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow” is also at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For a virtual invitation, email
Finish your summer reading with an eclectic mix of fiction available through the library catalog including these titles:
“Anywhere You Run,” by Wanda Morris;
“Hokuloa Road,” by Elizabeth Hand;
“The House Across The Lake,” by Riley Sager;
“The Houseboat,” by Dane Bahr;
“How To Sell A Haunted House,” by Grady Hendrix;
“Joan Is Okay,” by Weike Wang;
“Lakelore,” by Anna-Marie McLemore;
“Teen Titans: Raven,” written by Kami Garcia and illustrated by Gabriel Picolo;
“The Violin Conspiracy,” by Brendan Slocumb;
“When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky,” by Margaret Verble.
