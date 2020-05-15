To better serve the needs of its diverse patrons,the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a trial subscription to Tumble Book Library that offers, among other things, puzzles and games, read-alongs, story books, and language learning for Spanish and French. Use the link found in the library blog to use this free resource.
Learn a simple way to plant a small garden that will attract butterflies, and find out more about wildlife habitats from Miss Eunice at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Learn about hydration, the fitness work of the week, and the science of staying hydrated with Miss Destinee. Join in the Get Moving Workout to stay fit and healthy.
Miss Heather demonstrates a simple chemistry experiment using hard-shelled candies to create a rainbow of color.
Gravity is the subject of Storytime with Miss Amanda. Listen to stories and sing songs about gravity.
Find out how well you know library staff members. Play the Pet & Staff Matching Game on the library’s Facebook page.
New fiction from the library includes authors from around the world. To reserve books for checkout and schedule a curbside pickup time, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Here are a few of the titles available:
“Before Familiar Woods,” by Ian Pisarcik;
“Coming Up For Air,” by Sarah Leipciger;
“The Coyotes Of Carthage,” by Steven Wright;
“Girl Gone Viral,” by Alisha Rai;
“The God Child,” by Nana Oforiatta-Ayim;
“Good Citizens Need Not Fear,” by Maria Reva;
“In The Absence Of Miracles,” by Michael Malone;
“The Lost Book Of Adana Moreau,” by Michael Zapata;
“The Mountains Sing,” by Phan Qué Mai Nguyen;
“Precious You,” by Helen Monks Takhar;
“These Ghosts Are A Family,” by Maisy Card;
“A Thousand Moons,” by Sebastian Barry.
