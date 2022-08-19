Return to the classroom with the educational resources provided by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Connect to Book Connections® to bring reading to life at www.harkerheights.gov/children-s-programs.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 3:44 pm
Children and teens can experience books as audio, visual, or text; explore book trailers, interviews with authors and illustrators, or follow a book series; and access award-winning books for pre-k through grade 12 with curriculum areas such as math and science, languages and language arts, history and social studies.
Parents can select homework helps such as vocabulary lists, homeschool resources such as instructional materials and learning activities, and match reading level with interest level for each child.
For a local focus, there are Texas lists including Texas Topaz Nonfiction, Spirit of Texas, and Texas Children’s Book Creators.
Featured special events and programs this week:
The Heights library is hosting its Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome to meet and talk with local authors.
Teen Writer’s Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for ages 12 to 17 years whether attending a public or private school or homeschooling. No registration is needed.
The library’s in-person children’s programs are designed to encourage early literacy, social and emotional learning, and a love of books.
Baby Lap Sit for ages up to 18 months and their special adults meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time for ages 3 to 6 years and their families meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday and at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time for ages up to 3 years and their families meets at 10 a.m. Thursday.
