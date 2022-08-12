A new school year is beginning, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library can help students achieve learning goals.
Use the library as a resource. Www.harkerheights.gov/children-s-programs provides links to Book Connections, Tumble Book Library, Tumble Math, and World Book as tools for enriching each child’s learning experience.
Read about back-to-school adventures beginning with these titles in the library catalog:
“Audrey L And Audrey W: Best Friends-ish,” written by Carter Higgins and illustrated by Jennifer Mann;
“Brave Every Day,” written by Trudy Ludwig and illustrated by Patrice Barton;
“Charge Of The Lightning Bugs,” written and illustrated by Troy Cummings;
“Monster Meditation: Time for School, Rosita!” by Random House;
“Spy School At Sea,” written by Stuart Gibbs;
“Thomas And The School Trip,” written by Wilbert Awdry and illustrated by Owain Bell;
“Time For School, Little Blue Truck,” written by Alice Schertle and illustrated by Jill McElmurry.
The library is a fun place to be a volunteer. Teens wanting to gain job skills, and earn volunteer hours for clubs and classes, and adults wanting to make a difference in the community are welcome to volunteer at the library. For information, call Lisa Youngblood at 254-953-5491.
Featured in-person programs this week.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in-person and virtually to discuss Kimberly
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. Friday. Whatever your fancy, be it knitting, crochet, embroidery, or something other, bring a current project or begin a new one.
