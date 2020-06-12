Reading is not the only magic to be found at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Creativity can also be found at the library with events for children, teens, and adults.
Young artists ages 7 to 12 are eligible to participate in an illustration competition. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Teens ages 12 to 17 can register for a Dragon Egg Kit beginning at 8 a.m. Monday through Active Net. To create an account, go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/harkerheightspr/Activity_Search. Staff will call registrants to schedule a pick-up time at the library on Thursday or Friday, in time for the tutorial Saturday on the library’s Facebook page.
Summer crafting is back with Fiber Frenzy Friday and Get Crafty Tuesday. Learn to make handy items in simple, easy steps. Tutorials are on the library’s Facebook page.
A broad selection of new young adult titles available from the library catalog for reading options all summer long include:
“Redemption Prep,” by Samuel Miller;
“Samara’s Peril,” by Jaye Knight;
“The Shadows Between Us,” by Tricia Levenseller;
“They Went Left,” by Monica Hesse;
“We Unleash The Merciless Storm,” by Tehlor Kay Mejia;
“What I Like About Me,” by Jenna Guillaume;
“What I Live About You,” by Marisa Kanter;
“When You Were Everything,” by Ashley Woodfolk;
“A Wish In The Dark,” by Christina Soontornvat;
“You Will Be Found,” by Benj Pasek.
The library is still offering contactless pick-up service through their Drive Thru during the current business hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To request items for checkout, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov with your library card number and the titles you want. The library will call when your items are ready for pickup.
