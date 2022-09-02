The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers special and newly started programs encouraging lifelong learning and reading enjoyment.
Game Room hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Stocked with board games, card games, video games, the Game Room is a place to shift gears and take a brain break, relax, and have fun with the variety of play options.
Maker Space hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. All ages are welcome to explore with available materials for an independent creative experience.
Highlighted in-person programs this week:
Adult Game Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with board games, card games, and puzzles.
Teen Writer’s Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fiber Frenzy Friday at 4 p.m. for crafters of any experience level.
Sign up for Homeschool Science Time: Seesaw Science at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This is a program for children from age 7 to 12 and requires adult supervision and assistance during this learning module. Registration is required. To register, call the reference desk at 254-953-5496.
Story Time, 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader, 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Resources available through the library:
TumbleMath books use animation and narration to teach math concepts and can be used at home to make learning math fun. Harker Heights Public Library patrons can access TumbleMath using their library card at www.harkerheights.gov/children-s-programs.
Remember, the Heights library and activity center will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and will resume regular business hours Tuesday.
