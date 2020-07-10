The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers fun and educational programs that explore the world.
Virtual children’s programs this weekend.
Join a Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday on Facebook Live for a Safari Week Reading Expedition.
Scrapbooking 101 at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sewing 101 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Feature virtual program.
Join Miss Heather at 2 p.m. for Tasty Tuesday on Facebook Live and learn how to make easy, fun, and tasty snacks.
Kids can download a Reptile Exploration Kit by clicking on the Kids tab at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/libraryand learn lots of cool facts about all kinds of reptiles, links to further information, and a reading list with fiction and nonfiction books.
Continue your summer reading with these titles and remember to log your books and hours at HarkerHeights.readsquared.com for the Summer Reading Club.
“101 Dog Tricks: Step-by-step Activities to Engage, Challenge, and Bond with Your Dog,” by Kyra Sundance;
“15 Minute French: Learn in Just 12 Weeks,” by Caroline Lemoine;
“The Bridge Home,” by Padma Venkatraman;
“Can I Play Too?” by Samantha Cotterill;
“Child’s Play,” by Ramiro Jose Peralta;
“Eclipse Chaser: Science in the Moon’s Shadow,” by Ilima Loomis;
“Hex Vet: The Flying Surgery,” by Sam Davies;
“Jo & Laurie,” by Margaret Stohl;
“Keith Among The Pigeons,” by Katie Brosnan;
“Ms. Marvel: Stormranger,” by Saladin Ahmed and Joey Vazquez;
“My Calamity Jane,” by Cynthia Hand.
The library is bringing staff knowledge in reach of patrons needing help with downloading e-books, searches on TexShare Databases, or finding resume information.
Patrons can call 254-953-5491 to schedule a phone appointment. This one-on-one appointment with Reference Librarian Christina Link is currently available only as a phone call, and your understanding is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.