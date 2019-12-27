As we usher in a new year, so too does the Harker Heights Public Library. And while for many of us the new year heralds changes in our futures, the library’s programming is, for the most part, remaining the same (for now).

However, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some great things coming for the month of January for people of all ages in the Harker Heights area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.