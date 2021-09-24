Celebrate your freedom to read during Banned Book Week from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.” With a library card from the Harker Heights Public Library, you can explore other countries and other planets, learn cooking or carpentry, or join a favorite superhero in another adventure.
Explore the world of imagination with these favorite and new titles for children:
“The Ambassador Of Nowhere, Texas,” by Kimberly Willis Holt;
“Dog Driven,” by Terry Lynn Johnson;
“Finding Langston: Leaving Lymon,” by Lesa Cline-Ransome;
“Heart Of The Moors,” by Holly Black;
“The House That Lou Built,” by Mae Respicio;
“How I Became A Spy: A Mystery of WWII London,” by Deborah Hopkinson;
“Inkling,” by Kenneth Oppel;
“Jinxed,” by Amy McCulloch;
“The Lion Of Mars,” by Jennifer Holm;
“Max And The Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins,” by Lincoln Peirce.
Virtual programs that channel a child’s interests to include reading at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
A brand-new STEAM adventure on Checkers Library TV noon Monday.
Happy and high-energy music to start the week with BenAnna Music Time 2 p.m. Monday.
Learn together during Baby Time 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Listen to readings of favorite picture books during Story Time with Ms. Erica 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Learn the science behind natural phenomena during Science Time with Ms. Heather 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Stories and songs for Toddler Time with Ms. Lisa 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Use your imagination and creativity Family Time with Ms. Lisa 6 p.m. Thursday.
