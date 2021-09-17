Whether outdoors or online, it is story time at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Let’s Play Story Time 10 a.m. Saturday is a special in-person, no-registration family program at the Harker Heights Farmers Market, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, 76548.
Explore Friendships at 10 a.m. Friday is a virtual family program presented by Military Child Education Coalition Parent to Parent Educators featuring “How To Be A Friend,” by Laurie Krasny Brown and Marc Brown.
To register for this WebEx event, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxqyzkd2.
The Book Discussion Club announces Paula McLain’s “When The Stars Go Dark” as the subject of its Thursday, Oct. 21 meeting. Print, large text, audio and e-book formats are available to request through the library catalog.
In celebration of Library Card Month, here are some of the new titles your Harker Heights Public Library library card can access:
“The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights,” by Dorothy Wickenden;
“The Beauty Of Living Twice,” by Sharon Stone;
“Buses Are A Comin’: Memoir of a Freedom Rider,” by Charles Person;
“Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019,” edited by Ibram Kendi and Keisha Blain;
“In Search Of A Kingdom: Francis Drake, Elizabeth I, and the Perilous Birth of the British Empire,” by Laurence Bergreen;
“Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” by Amanda Kloots;
“On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed;
“Shaking The Gates Of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution,” by John Archibald;
“This Just Speaks To Me: Words to Live by Every Day,” by Hoda Kotb;
“Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” by Danny Trejo.
