With a mermaid and pirates, musicians and puppeteers, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is the place for summer adventure.
Featured virtual program this weekend at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Explore the deep sea as Ms. Heather reads another adventure in R. A. Montgomery’s “Journey Under The Sea,” at 4 p.m. Saturday. Vote for your next adventure.
In-person events for pre-registered participants:
Peek-A-Boo Baby Time at 10 a.m. Monday. Ages 18 months and younger with their grown up enjoy songs, rhymes, and action games.
Moving and Grooving Under the Sea Puppet Show and Interactive Musical Review at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kids will join underwater friends for a music, movement, and make a puppet program.
Creative Writing with Professor C. at 4 p.m. Thursday. Younger teens explore poetry and short stories and learn technique tips.
Dive into virtual programs on the library’s Facebook page.
Continue your virtual summer road trip adventure at 2 p.m. Monday with a new episode of Checkers’ Library TV.
Enjoy a favorite picture book with a Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Summer reading explores a world of possibilities with these audiobooks:
“Dog Diaries: Ruffing It,” by James Patterson;
“Houdini And Me,” by Dan Gutman;
“Ikenga,” by Nnedi Okorafor;
“Marcus Makes A Movie,” by Kevin Hart;
“Night Owl,” by Sarah Mlynowski;
“Raya And The Last Dragon,” by Tenny Nellson;
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” by Jeff Kinney;
“Sisters Of The Neversea,” by Cynthia Leitich Smith;
“Twelve Nights,” by Andrew Zurcher;
and encourages the imagination with these toys:
“Numbered Plastic Boats,” by 3 Bees & Me;
“Purple Octopus,” by Nûby;
“Sand Toys,” by Gotoys
