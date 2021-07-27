The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library makes summer fun with this week’s schedule.
In-person programs for registered participants:
Secret Science Special at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Creature Teacher Belinda Henry at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Creative Writing Workshop with Professor C. at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Balloon Tying 101 is an in-person program for teens, 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Children’s virtual programs this week:
Choose Yours Own Adventure at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Checkers TV at 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time Lap Sit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient” as the subject of its August meeting. Request your preferred format of print, large text, audio book, eBook, and eAudiobook at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
It is easy to stay afloat of your summer reading with these popular, favorite, and must-read titles available via the library catalog:
“A-mong The Beasts & Briars,” by Ashley Poston;
“Between Perfect & Real,” by Ray Stoeve;
“Broken Throne,” by Victoria Aveyard;
“Dig,” by A. S. King;
“Fable,” by Adrienne Young
“Firekeeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley;
“Frankly In Love,” by David Yoon;
“The Fountains Of Silence,” by Ruta Sepetys
“Hero,” by Michael Grant;
“Scarlet,” by Marissa Meyer;
“Starsight,” by Brandon Sanderson;
“Summer’s Crossing,” by Julie Kagawa.
If you are looking for something other than a reading challenge, you can find it at harkerheights.readsquared.com with activity challenges for breaking writer’s block, becoming a puppet master, and things to do before kindergarten; and with craft activities for colors, treasure maps, and building a mousetrap car. Use your library card to find music to dance to on Hoopla.
