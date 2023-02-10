The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center are partnering up to offer programs and activities that spark a love of reading and learning in all ages.
This Saturday:
Muscogee Language and History Class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to noon for pre-registered participants. To register, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Pokémon games for kids and teens meets at 1 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons for Kids ages 10 to 14. Players have an option of building a character from 1 to 2 p.m. or playing with a pre-generated character. Game play is from 2 to 5 p.m. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. for teens and children.
Featured programs:
Game Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday. Enjoy board, card, and video games in Room C.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Starry Sky Lights Workshop for pre-registered participants at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A-List for special needs patrons meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Book Discussion Club for adults meets in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Elizabeth Strout’s “Lucy By The Sea.”
For a virtual meeting invitation, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Looking forward:
Register for Celebrate What You Love, the February session of Therapeutic Art Series to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. For ages 18 and older.
No art experience is necessary.
Participants can incorporate photos into their creation; all other materials will be supplied for a variety of mixed media techniques.
To register, call 254-953-5491.
Register for February Hobby Challenge: Painting to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. For ages 14 and older. No art experience is needed for this beginner class, and all supplies will be provided.
To register, call 254-953-5491.
