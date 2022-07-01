The whole family can enjoy a summer full of reading adventures with Camp Family Read at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Read Beyond the Beaten path, Lee más allá del camino conocido with these print and digital format titles available through the library catalog:
“All Adults Here,” by Emma Straub;
“Another Castle,” by Andrew Wheeler;
“Beautiful Country: A Memoir,” by Qian Julie Wang;
“The Curie Society,” by Janet Harvey;
“Doctor Who: The Age of Chaos,” by Colin Baker;
“Finding Me,” by Viola Davis;
“Mean Baby,” by Selma Blair;
“The Night Diary,” by Veera Hiranandani;
“Operation Sisterhood,” by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich;
“Razzmatazz,” by Christopher Moore.
And remember to update your reading log at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com.
Featured in-person programs this week:
Get Crafty: Summer Edition at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to make a butterfly or bee bath to help pollinators.
Family Story Time with Bernadette Nason at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday. No registration is needed and the whole family is invited.
Chess Club at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All ages and all skill levels are welcome.
Catch the latest episode of Checkers Library TV: Off-Road Adventures at noon Monday at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Other virtual programs this week on the library’s Facebook page.
Story Time — 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time — 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night — 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader — 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The library and activities center will be closed Monday to observe the Fourth of July holiday and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.