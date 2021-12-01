Writing, literacy, and reading are fundamental at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and this week’s programs support all three.
Highlighted in-person event this weekend:
NaNoWriMo Write in from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday for participants of National Novel Writing Month.
Virtual events this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checkers Library TV at noon Monday. Checkers and Snoozer take a STEAM adventure through Fuzzleland in their flying van.
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Baby and caregiver learn and grow together with rhymes, songs and sign language.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Young children learn through stories and songs.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Children learn to use science with easy, practical experiments.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Toddlers enjoy stories, songs and crafts.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday. Enjoy a new reading adventure.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Friday. Families share fun and learning.
New fiction featuring diverse voices include these titles in the library’s catalog:
“As The Wicked Watch,” by Tamron Hall;
“The Ballad Of Laurel Springs,” by Janet Beard;
“The Minister Primarily,” by John Oliver Killens;
“Palmares,” by Gayl Jones;
“Ridgeline,” by Michael Punke;
“Sankofa,” by Chibundu Onuzo;
“A Spindle Splintered,” by Alix Harrow;
“The Taste Of Sugar,” by Marisel Vera;
“The Teller Of Secrets,” by Bisi Adjapon;
“This Life,” by Quntos KunQuest;
“Walking On Cowrie Shells,” by Nana Nkweti;
“When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky,” by Margaret Verble.
