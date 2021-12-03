The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is getting ready for the winter holidays with theater performance, craft and baking workshops, and participation in community celebration this week.
“A Christmas Carol,” 6:30 p.m. Monday. The whole family is invited to a live performance at the library by actor and director Duffy Hudson, who brings all 30 characters to life. No reservations are needed to attend.
Get Crafty at 6 p.m. Tuesday offers in-person and virtual options for making a quick and easy holiday craft. For information, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Writer’s Support Group meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday to share recent writings, writing tips, and resources for writers.
No-Bake Holiday Treat Workshop for Homeschoolers at 2 p.m. Thursday. Pre-registered participants will learn no-bake and decorating tips.
Join the library at Frost Fest 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Friday in the Harker Heights Com-munity Park, 1501 E. FM 2410, for a reading of “The Polar Express,” written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg.
Other holiday-themed books available in the library catalog include well-known classics and new favorites:
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Charles Schulz;
“Christmas In Canada,” by World Book;
“Festivals And Celebrations,” by Caryn Jenner;
“Kwanzaa,” by Rachel Koestler-Grack;
“Mistletoe: A Christmas Story,” by Tad Hills;
“Queen Of The Hanukkah Dosas,” by Pamela Ehrenberg.
The Tiny Art Show at the Library continues through Saturday, Dec. 11 with art from our youngest artists in the community.
