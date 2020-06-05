Sign up for Summer Reading Club through the end of June and discover the magic of reading at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.With programs designed for children, teens, and adults, the Summer Reading Program encourages lifelong reading habits. To register, go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com/.
Hopscotch is a classic summer game. To learn variations of this game as it is played around the world, click on the children’s tab of the library’s webpage.
This week’s virtual events at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Baby Lap Sit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Get Movin’ With Miss Destinee at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Pirate Show at 10 a.m. Wednesday featuring A Play on Swords live.
The Duelists at 2 p.m. Wednesday. A Play on Swords will answer questions about pirates and perform another show.
Preschool Storytime at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
STEM and A Story at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Virtual Library Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Summer reading fun for children can begin with these new titles in the library catalog:
“Aru Shah And The Tree Of Wishes,” by Roshani Chokshi;
“The Boreal Forest: A Year in the World’s Largest Land Biome,” by L. E. Carmichael;
“The Boy With The Butterfly Mind,” by Victoria Williamson;
“Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family,” by Nelly Buchet;
“Knights Vs. Monsters,” by Matt Phelan;
“Nature All Around: Plants,” written by Pamela Hickman and illustrated by Carolyn Gavin;
“Prince & Knight,” by Daniel Haack;
“There Was An Old Dragon Who Swallowed A Knight,” by Penny Parker Klostermann;
“Weird But True! Dinosaurs: 300 Dino-mite Facts to Sink Your Teeth Into,” by National Geographic Kids;
“What Grew In Larry’s Garden,” by Laura Alary.
