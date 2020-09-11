The first Tuesday of every month at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is reserved for the Get Crafty program, an arts and crafts program that is typically designed for adults, but has been adapted to include families.
Led by reference librarian Christina Link, no special skill is required, just a desire to relax and create.
Projects are usually seasonal, and Tuesday’s was fall-themed, with Link leading viewers in making fall frames. “This craft is very easy,” she said. “It can easily be done by a teen, or it can be a family craft with a child.”
“All our programs are multi-age,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an earlier interview.
Kits were available ahead of time, holding everything necessary for the project except for glue (Link recommended hot glue or heavy-duty crafting glue). However, all materials were easily attainable for those that missed getting the kit— a blank frame, which could be bought at any crafting supply store, and items found in nature, such as tree bark, leaves, pine cones, and acorns.
Link used her hot glue gun (“It adheres fairly quickly,” she said, in contrast to Elmer’s glue, which would take quite a long time to stick) to first attach bark to the outside of the frame, all the way around. The pine cones and acorns would be used as decorative embellishments, atop the bark.
Continue adding items, “until you’re happy with your end product,” Link said.
Link also had two completed frames to show viewers, one primarily featuring pine cones and one primarily featuring acorns, both with pieces of straight and curling bark, giving the frames a very natural effect.
“And just remember,” Link told viewers, “with all of our projects, there is no right way or wrong way. Just have fun!”
The step-by-step video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/346474206396598.
For more crafting fun, join Link every Friday in September, beginning Sept. 11, for Fiber Frenzy.
The featured project will be knitting a hat, broken down into three segments. Link said the series is intended for intermediate and above knitters.
