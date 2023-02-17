The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs and events for a variety of community interests.
In-person programs this Saturday:
Muscogee Language and History Class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Pokémon games for kids and teens 1 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. if you want to create a character) for ages 10 to 14.
Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m.
Highlighted in-person programs:
Dungeons of Drakkenheim 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for ages 14 and older.
Teen Writer’s Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Celebrate What You Love Therapeutic Art for pre-registered participants at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Virtual library programs this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Picture books encourage reading literacy. Check out these and other titles available from the Heights
library.
“Firebird: Ballerina Misty Copeland Shows a Young Girl how to Dance Like the Firebird,” written by Misty
Copeland and illustrated by Christopher Myers;
“I Color Myself Different,” written by Colin Kaepernick and illustrated by Eric Wilkerson;
“More Than Peach: Coloring the World…One Crayon at a Time,” written by Bellen Woodard and illustrated by Fanny Liem;
“Saturday,” written and illustrated by Oge Mora.
The Book Discussion Club announces Jake Tapper’s “The Hellfire Club” as the subject of discussion for their Thursday, March 16 meeting. Print, large text, audio, and e-book editions are available for checkout or reservation through the library catalog.
Teens and adults wanting to volunteer at the library can call Lisa at 254-953-5491 for information.
