Though the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library may be temporarily closed (and will be for about another month, at least), that doesn’t mean that library staff has been at rest.
In fact, they have been hard at work bringing virtual programming to their younger patrons, giving them their storytimes and other programs that they can access, and enjoy, at home.
This week alone has been jam-packed with all kinds of fun things for kids (and even adults) to see and do.
Monday saw the first-ever Choose Your Own Adventure storytime, with viewers being able to vote on the next course of action and which will be revealed this coming Monday, when the story will continue.
There was also a virtual Music Time with library director Lisa Youngblood and a craft time making egg shakers with youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton.
Tuesday had children’s librarian Amanda Hairston giving a virtual Baby Steps Lapsit session. In it, she used a stuffed panda to simulate an infant (the class is intended for ages birth to 12 months) and to model and perform the necessary movements while singing, clapping, and performing nursery rhymes for babies and parents to imitate.
“We are reinforcing the ABCs of baby brain development,” Hairston explained to parents in the short Facebook Live video. “Attention, Bonding, and Communication.”
Wednesday’s programs featured first a Preschool Storytime with Hairston, which, while truncated in time, included all of the elements kids and parents have come to expect from the program: songs such as “Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star;” nursery rhymes (this time “Baa Baa Black Sheep” and “Little Boy Blue”); and two books, both of which had musical themes.
“My whole theme is music today,” Hairston said in the video, preparing all who were watching for Thursday’s storytime and Family Night program, which were on jazz.
Even the books reflected that theme. The first book read was “This Jazz Man” by Karen Ehrhardt, which not only introduced children to some famous jazz musicians but also introduced them to basic musical terms; it was told by singing to the tune of “This Old Man.”
The second book, which according to Hairston is her “favorite book ever,” was “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!” by Karen Beaumont.
This book, sung to the tune of “It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More,” taught colors and the various parts of the body.
Barton’s program was the second of the day, “Get Movin’ with Miss Destinee,” had Barton keeping children of all ages moving with a series of easy stretches and exercises, helping them get rid of some of the pent-up energy sure to be plaguing them during these times.
Beginning with stretching (always a good practice), they also did arm windmills, lunges, squats and basketball throws (sans basketballs), and even pushups. She ended the session with “Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” bringing in a little song with the movements.
Of course, everyone was reminded to watch the library’s Facebook page for the videos, as well as news and other opportunities. Youngblood said there may even be some pop-up programs posted there, like the sewing series she herself is posting online, and some vocabulary videos for children.
Many of the videos, should one miss the Facebook Live videos, are posted and available on the library’s YouTube channel.
To access the videos and any other information, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ , and the library’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&search_query=harker+heights+public+library .
