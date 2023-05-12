Activities appeal to all ages at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Weekend fun at the library:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 9:44 pm
Activities appeal to all ages at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Weekend fun at the library:
Hobby Challenge: Soap Making, 10 a.m. Saturday for pre-registered participants.
3-D Printing Workshop, 1 p.m. Saturday for pre-registered participants.
Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for all ages.
Children’s Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday for ages 10 to 14. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Maker Space weekend hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Highlighted programs this week:
Game Room hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday with a variety of board, card, and video games.
Ready, Set, Go! Kindergarten Readiness for pre-registered children and caregivers at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Explore your creative side at the library’s Maker Space. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.
Dungeons of Drakkenheim from 4:30 to 7:30 Tuesday for ages 14 and older.
Art Play: Therapeutic Art Series, 6 p.m. Thursday for ages 18 and older. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Book Discussion Club discusses Prince Harry’s “Spare” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in-person and virtually. To attend virtually, email lyoungblood@harkerheight.gov for an invitation.
Picture books that encourage reading habits with a combination of imaginative storytelling and appealing illustrations include these titles and others in the library catalog:
“Authentically Addie,” written by Stephanie Wolfe and illustrated by Noor Alshalabi;
“Bessie The Motorcycle Queen,” written by Charles Smith Jr. and illustrated by Charlot Kristensen;
“Chimpanzees For Tea,” written and illustrated by Jo Empson;
“Dream Big, Little One,” written and illustrated by Vashti Harrison;
“Snail Crossing,” written and illustrated by Cory Tabor;
“Starla Jean: Which Came First: The Chicken or the Friendship,” written by Elana Arnold and illustrated by A. N. Kang.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.