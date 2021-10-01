Just as fall ushers in cooler weather, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library ushers in its lineup of programs for October. While most of these are part of its regularly scheduled programming, there are a few new items on the agenda, and even one or two surprises.
Please note that all programs are virtual unless otherwise stated.
Children’s Programs:
Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. will have Virtual Hispanic Folktales with local storyteller Consuelo Samarripa. She will be telling the bilingual stories of “El Carpintero” (The Woodpecker) and “La Primera Flor de Nopal” (The First Cactus Blossom).
Thursday, Oct. 7, focuses on fire safety. Fire Safety Storytime will be at 10:15, followed by a virtual tour of the Harker Heights Fire Department for Family Night at 6 p.m., which will provide a behind-the-scenes look at both the building and the vehicles.
Thursday, Oct. 14, will focus on nocturnal animals. Nocturnal Animal Storytime will begin at 10:15 a.m., and “Who-o-o Do You Love” Family Time happens at 6 p.m., where children will learn a little about owls with library director Lisa Youngblood.
Saturday, Oct. 16, is a big day on the activities front, beginning with the in-person Pumpkin Harvest Storytime that will be held at the Harker Heights Farmers Market at 10 a.m. Also in-person at the Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is pumpkin decorating, where, Youngblood wrote in an email communication, you can, “Embellish a Styrofoam pumpkin with sequins, ribbon, and more.”
Beginning Monday, Oct. 11, fun for the whole family awaits at the Beltonian Theater in Belton, where there will be multiple showings of the movie “Hocus Pocus” until Sunday, Oct. 17. The Saturday showings are free if you get your tickets through the library, and tickets are required as there is reserved seating. Call the library at 254-953-7591 to get your tickets now. (The Sanderson Sisters will be in attendance, and family-friendly costumes are welcome.)
It’s a Mystery Family Night on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Youngblood said in an interview that the program will see children, “Solve a little mystery and use some higher level thinking skills.”
Thursday, Oct. 28, gets children in the Halloween mood with “Not So Scary Storytime” at 10:15 a.m., followed by “A Ghoul’s Guide to Good Grammar” Family Night at 6 p.m. Youngblood said that this Family Night, “Goes with the Oct. 21 Family Night,” and children will get some tips on how to write their own spooky stories.
Adult Programs:
Tuesday, Oct. 5, is Get Crafty at 4 p.m. Reference librarian Christina Link said of this month’s featured project, “It’s a surprise!”
On Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m., Link and library clerk Heather Heilman will be presenting “Boo! Bath Bombs.” Link said, “We will demo how to make bath bombs and the science behind how they work.”
A-List Club will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. “This WILL be in person this month,” Link said. “We’ll do a fun Halloween craft.”
Fiber Frenzy will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. This month’s featured project will be part one on knitting a diagonal scarf.
Yoga with Baby will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Link said that this is an, “Online, closed platform workshop.” Call the library at 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov to register.
Additional:
There will be another early literacy workshop/storytime held by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) and the library on Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m.
Look for registration information to be posted on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
October will also see a new StoryWalk, this one at the library. Youngblood wrote, “This will be available on the sidewalk that now extends around the Library building.
Read a little of the story at a time as you walk around the building. Enjoy ‘Can I Be your Dog’ by Troy Cummings.” It will be up and running by Monday, Oct. 18.
For questions about any of the programs listed above, contact the library.
