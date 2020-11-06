Friday is Texas Arbor Day, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is celebrating with a new StoryWalk creative collaboration with library staff and high school art students. Visit the Harker Heights Community Park at 1501 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights to learn about Texas trees and spot examples in the park while enjoying a walk in nature.
This week is also Municipal Court Week and the library is sharing video posts about the city court system at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Virtual children’s programs on the library’s Facebook page.
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time Lap Sit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Toddler Times at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Writers participating in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) with the library’s Virtual Writer’s Support Group will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Email snelson@harkerheights.gov for the group link.
The latest fiction titles in the library catalog provide hours of reading enjoyment. Take advantage of contactless service by emailingreference@harkerheights.gov to request titles. Here are just a few:
“The Book Of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult;
“Cardiff By The Sea,” by Joyce Carol Oates;
“The Evening And The Morning,” by Ken Follett;
“Fifty Words For Rain,” by Asha Lemmie;
“Leave The World Behind,” by Rumaan Alam;
“The Librarian Of Boone’s Hollow,” by Kim Vogel Sawyer;
“The Silence,” by Don DeLillo;
“The Sowing Season,” by Katie Powner;
“Ties That Tether,” by Jane Igharo;
“To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars,” by Christopher Paolini.
The library will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. Business hours will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.