It is Halloween time for the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and mysteries and monsters are the highlights this week.
Stop by the library and pick up one of the Mystery Bags of books for kids, teen, and adults from the Friends of the Library available Monday through Saturday. Do you dare read what is inside?
The library is hosting a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) planning meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for writers of any genre.
Visit the library anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for a Get A Clue Whodunnit event. There will be costumed characters, hidden clues, and mystery displays to test your crime solving skills.
Join the library at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Saturday for monster-sized fun Haunted Heights from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show off your Halloween costume, pose for photos, and check out the monster-sized trucks on display. Games, crafts, and trick-or-treating are also part of the family party in the park.
Then in the evening, join the library for the Zombie-Monster Archery Hunt featuring fun challenges along the park’s trails from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. To register for this archery tag game, go to bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
What is Halloween without scary stories? Enjoy fun and age-appropriate spooky tales, seasonal songs, and crafts during the library’s virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checkers Library TV 12 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Family Night 6 p.m. Friday.
