As a community hub, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers in-library, virtual, and in-the-community programs for children, teens, adults, and families.
It’s Pumpkin Time at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join the library for a special in-person, open-air story time at the Harker Heights Farmers Market, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts of the season.
The Book Discussion Club meets to discuss Paula McLain’s “When The Stars Go Dark” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Participants may choose to meet in person (in Library Room C) or virtually. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.govfor a meeting invitation.
Books about Nobel Peace Prize nominees and recipients available through the library catalog:
“A Call To Conscience: The Landmark Speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Martin Luther King;
“A Useful Woman: The Early Life of Jane Addams,” by Gioia Diliberto;
“For The Right To Learn: Malala Yousaf-zai’s Story,” written by Rebecca Langston-George and illustrated by Janna Rose Bock;
“Life In Prison,” written by Stanley Tookie Williams and narrated by Ty Jones;
“Mother Teresa,” written by Tracey Dils;
“Twenty-two Cents: Muhammad Yunus and the Village Bank,” written by Paula Yoo and illustrated by Jamel Akib;
“Wangari’s Trees Of Peace,” written and illustrated by Jeanette Winter;
“We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World,” written by Malala Yousafzai and Liz Welch, and narrated by Neela Vaswani and Deepti Gupta;
“Who Was Theodore Roosevelt?” written by Michael Burgan and illustrated by Jerry Hoare.
