About 100 kids of all ages came to the Harker Heights library Wednesday for “Myths and Monsters,” fashioned after the Percy Jackson novel “Camp Half-blood,” and they were not disappointed.
The interactive experience began with an opportunity to choose a “cabin.” Cabins are named for the demigods in the novel and Camp Half-blood is the training facility in the story.
Participants in the library event began their journey by entering a “maze” with spots of “lava” the were required to jump over to avoid dire consequences. The maze included a glimpse of “Athena” with her mini-taur, who directed the lost to finish their trek.
“I almost got in the lava,” Minnie Jones said. “But I jumped real high.” Jones and her family wound their way through the maze, stopping and starting a couple of times.
Once past the maze, participants could make a choice between an obstacle course or archery. Armed with soft-ended arrows, several archers took turns aiming at targets in the field outside the library doors. Several novice archers used the experience to learn from the experts on hand, how to shoot straight and true.
“I never shot an arrow before,” Tyson Bradley, 8, said. “I could be really good at this.”
The obstacle course looked very much like a giant inflatable with room for lots of adventure seekers. Kids made the trip several times to get the full effect.
Three-year-old Bryson Stewart was panting heavily as he made his way back to mom.
“I’m so glad the library does these kind of things,” Carol Stewart said. “It’s fun and free and wears out my kids.”
Once tired and hot from exploring outside, the doors to the library were open to cooler tasks. In the Maker Space room, supplies were on hand for participants to fashion their own wristbands, using beads and findings emblazoned with the Greek alphabet and many colors.
Cara Murphy, 11, and her friend Adrienne Boyert, 12, enjoyed looking for beads to spell their names.
“This is kinda cool,” Murphy said. “I read all the Percy Jackson books when I was little.”
Once back in the main foyer, participants could take a break or choose to undertake a scavenger hunt of sorts.
Several stations were set up throughout the bookshelves and other displays which led kids to search for clues to answer the questions on the hunt. There was a 20-foot dragon against the wall in the main room and tiny fairies and mermaids tucked into hiding spots in the Children’s Library.
Once all the answers were completed on the scavenger hunt list, participants could turn those in for a free book.
For those who missed Wednesday’s event, another program of Myths and Monsters has been scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
