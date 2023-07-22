Encuentra tu voz with Summer Reading Club events and special summer programming at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Encuentra tu voz with Summer Reading Club events and special summer programming at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Family Story Time is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Maker Space weekend hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Camp Half-Blood offers a Saturday session from 2 to 4 p.m. of crafts, games, archery, and an obstacle course at this free family event.
Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In is at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Move and groove to music, learn rhythm and rhyme, and even play a musical instrument during Summer Fun Preschool Music Time. Children age 18 months and younger meet at 9 a.m. Monday, and children from age 19 months to 6 years meet at 10 a.m.
Teen Crafternoon is at 3 p.m. Monday.
Mad Science of Austin visits the library to present exciting experiments at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Camp NaNoWriMo Meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Individualized Education Program (IEP) Workshop is presented by Partners Resource Network at 10 a.m. Friday for preregistered participants to learn about the IEP. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Game Room is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Summer virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Science Time is at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night is 6 p.m. Thursday.
Looking ahead:
Register for the library’s Talent Show for ages 6 and older 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. To register, call 254-953-5496.
The Book Discussion Club announces Gabrielle Zevin’s “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow” as the subject of the Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting. Print, large text, e-book, and e-audiobook formats are available for checkout or reservation through the library catalog.
