Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was colors, and last Thursday’s virtual Family Night showcased not only colors, but also a fall favorite — apples.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’ve been doing colors all week long, but today I’m going to give us a little sneak preview of next week — we’re going to be doing apples, but today we’re going to be talking about the different colors of apples.”
Of course, the program served up much more than just the colors of apples.
Youngblood began by reading the nonfiction book “Apples” by Ken Robbins. The book gave apple facts (apples have been grown and cultivated for thousands of years — it should be noted that apples have been around for between 10 million and 40 million years) and detailed the apple-growing and harvesting process (bees are actually brought in when the trees flower to help pollinate). She did discuss the different colors of apples, as well, showing visuals from the book.
Youngblood also had four different types of apples to share with viewers: Red Delicious (red), Granny Smith (green); Fuji (red and yellow); and SweeTango (red and yellow), which Youngblood said she had never tried before herself.
With the apples, Youngblood first discussed the different parts that all apples have (they may taste different, she said, but all have the same parts). She showed and talked about the skin, or peel, the stem, the core, the seeds found within the core (all of which make a star shape in the center — for this, she cut open each one to show the star in the middle and that every apple shares this characteristic), and the flesh.
Then she brought out her apple peeler/corer, and proceeded to core and peel each apple. After each had been processed through the simple machine, she took the core left behind, cut that in half, and showed viewers once again the star-shaped pattern of the seeds in the middle.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2016052471862869
