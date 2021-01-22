The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library takes a look at space this week in its virtual children’s programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Learn the days of the week with the Harker Heights High School Key Club during Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Learn about space with music and movement during Outer Space Baby at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Explore Stars, Space, and Storytime all in one at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Try your hand at making a Film Canister Rocket with Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Find out what makes space exciting during Space Out! Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Discover what makes the Third Rocky Planet from the Sun special at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Get set for a space adventure with a Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Learn more about the fun, facts, and fantasy of space beginning with these titles of interest to children, teens, and adults in the library catalog:
“A Black Hole Is Not A Hole,” by Carolyn Cinami DeCristofano;
“Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” by Ann Druyan;
“Eclipse Chaser: Science in the Moon’s Shadow,” by Ilima Loomis;
“Exploring Metaphysics,” by Kyle Johnson;
“Freddy And The Flying Saucer Plans,” by Walter Brooks;
“How To Make A Spaceship,” by Julian Guthrie;
“Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home from the Moon,” by Buzz Aldrin;
“The Moon Over Star,” by Dianna Hutts Aston;
“Mysterious Universe: Supernovae, Dark Energy, and Black Holes,” by Ellen Jackson;
“Stargazer’s Alphabet: Night-Sky Wonders from A to Z,” by John Farrell;
“The Stuff Of Stars,” by Marion Bauer.
