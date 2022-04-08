Celebrate community, family, young children and learning with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this weekend.
Art in the Park takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Join the library at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The whole family can enjoy hands-on art experiences, community art, and musical performances.
Highlighted in-person programs this week:
A-List Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday is meeting in the new Maker Space. For information, call Cristina Link at 254-953-5496.
Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday gives writers a friendly atmosphere to practice their craft.
Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday offers the option of meeting in-person or virtually. For an invitation to the virtual meeting, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Celebrate National Library Week with a new book or favorite classic including these titles for young readers and young adults available for checkout:
“Investigators: Braver and Boulder,” written by John Patrick Green and illustrated by John Patrick Green and Wes Dzioba;
“The Map Of Stories,” written by Anna James and illustrated by Paola Escobar;
“Ollie’s Hug,” written and illustrated by Olivier Dunrea;
“Reclaim The Stars: 17 Tales across Realms & Space,” edited by Zoraida Cordova and read by Almarie Guerra;
“Skin Of The Sea,” by Natasha Bowen;
“The Stolen Slippers,” written by Melissa De la Cruz and illustrated by James Madsen;
“Tilda Tries Again,” written and illustrated by Tom Percival;
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Spring,” by Eric Carl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.