Fitness is the focus this week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Virtual programs for children at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary .
Flex your muscles for fun and fitness during Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Music and movement make learning fun during Baby Time, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Combine crafts and stories to exploring creativity during Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Get ready for a new and exciting experiment during Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Wellness Wednesday offers hints for health at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Share stories and songs of the season during Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night with the library brings fun home at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Special Guest Reader presents a picture book at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Learn about fitness with these titles for children, teens, and adults available at
“The Boo-Boos That Changed The World: A True Story About an Accidental Invention,” written by Barry
Wittenstein and illustrated by Chris Hau;
“Born To Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen,” by
Christopher McDougall;
“Germs Are Not For Sharing: Los Gérmenes No Son para Compartir,” written by Elizabeth Verdick and
illustrated by Marieka Heinlen;
“The Most Expensive Game In Town: The Rising Cost of Youth Sports and the Toll on Today’s Families,”
by Mark Hyman;
“¡Que Vivan Los Dentistas!” by Tessa Kenan;
“Roll On: Rick Hansen Wheels Around the World,” written by Ainslie Manson and illustrated by Ron Lightburn;
“Sesame Street Happy Healthy Monsters: Elmo’s Breakfast Bingo,” by Lois Womble;
“Will Puberty Last My Whole Life?” written by Julie Metzger and Robert Lehman and illustrated by Lia Cerizo.
E-magazines on getting and staying fit, working out, easy and nutritional meals for physical and mental health are also available for checkout.
