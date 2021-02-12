The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers virtual programs this week focusing on healthy hearts and valentine’s hearts, historical ficion, and scientific how-to.
Find out how to add color to a white flower with the help of scienceduring Turning Colors for Science Time 2 p.m.Wednesday at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Learn stress-free ways of holistic self-care for Wellness Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the library’s Facebook page.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “News Of The World” by Texas author Paulette Jiles.New participants can email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation to the virtual meeting through Microsoft Teams.
The library is hosting a Special Virtual Story Time presented by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) Parent to Parent Educators at 10 a.m. Friday on WebEx. Register for a reading of Norman Bridwell’s “Clifford’s First Valentine’s Day” at http://tinyurl.com/y5vmo7fs.
Illustrations and interesting facts fuel these books about nutrition for juvenile and young readers available in the library catalog.
“Cam Jansen And The Sports Day Mysteries,” by David Adler;
“Come Tus Vegetales,” by Rosie McCormick;
“Eat Healthy, Feel Great,” by William Sears;
“El Cuerpo Humano,” by Anita Ganeri;
“Food And Energy: Striking a Healthy Balance,” by Kristin Petrie;
“The Food Parade: An Introduction to Healthy Eating for Kids,” by Elicia Castaldi;
“Healthy Foods From A To Z: Comida Sana de la A a la Z,” by Stephanie Maze;
“What’s For Lunch?” by Sarah Thomson;
“What’s In Your Soda?” by Jaclyn Sullivan;
“You Want Me To Eat That?: A Kid’s Guide to Eating Right,” by Rachelle Kreisman.
Please note, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Activities Center will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Regular business hours for the library will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday.
