With Valentine’s Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day, February is a good month to focus on kindness. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Libraryoffers storytimes, activities, and even a video post exploring the science behind kindness at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Health and wellbeing this weekend. Learn about available health services, explore natural beauty products and great finds in jewelry at the Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is a registration-free event.
Be inspired by books about kindness in the library catalog including these titles:
“100 Ways To Rebuild The World,” written by Helen Murray and illustrated by Gary Ombler;
“ABC’s Of Kindness,” written by Patricia Hegarty and illustrated by Summer Macon;
“Activate Your Goodness: Transforming the World Through Doing Good,” by Shari Arison;
“The Child’s World Of Kindness,” written by Jane Belk Moncure and illustrated by Mechelle Ann;
“Fierce Love: A Bold Path to Ferocious Courage and Rule-Breaking Kindness That Can Heal the World,” by Jacqueline Janette Lewis;
“The Kindness Method: Change Your Habits for Good Using Self-Compassion and Understanding,” by Shahroo Izadi;
“Master The Art Of Deep Listening,” by Max Highstein;
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: It’s A Beautiful Day Collection,” by Fred Rogers
“Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids,” by Hunter Clarke-Fields;
“What Does It Mean To Be Kind,” written by Rana DiOrio and narrated by Karyn O’Bryant.
