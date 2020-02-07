Creativity is the focus of the programs this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Indulge your creativity with a session of family fun with the Paper Crafts Club at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday offers friendly feedback and an encouraging environment for aspiring and emerging writers.
A Valentine’s Day Card Creation Station at 3 p.m. Thursday offers teens the opportunity to express their creativity.
Stories and songs start off the Family Night Valentine’s Party at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Recently arriving titles focus on health:
“Am I Dying? : A Complete Guide to Your Symptoms – And What to do Next,” by Christopher Kelly;
“The Chemotherapy Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Get Through Treatment,” by Judith McKay;
“Biofeedback For The Brain: How Neurotherapy Effectively Treats Depression, ADHD, Autism, and More,” by Paul Swingle;
“Dementia: Support for Family and Friends,” by Dave Pulsford;
“Do I Need A Therapist?” by Jenny Simon;
“Food Allergies: A Complete Guide for Eating When Your Life Depends on it,” by Scott Sicherer;
“Gaslighting: Recognize Manipulative and Emotionally Abusive People – And Break Free,” by Stephanie Sarkis;
“A Grief Like No Other,” Surviving the Violent Death of Someone You Love,” by Kathleen O’Hara;
“Hack Your Anxiety: How to Make Anxiety Work for You in Life, Love, and All that You Do,” by Alicia Clark;
“How To Be A Patient: The Essential Guide to Navigating the World of Modern Medicine,” by Sana Goldberg;
“Living With HIV: A Patient’s Guide,” by Mark Cichocki;
“Living With Stroke: A Guide for Patients and Their Families,” by Richard Senelick;
“What You Must Know About Homeopathic Remedies: A Concise Guide to Understanding and Using Homeopathy,” by Earl Mindell;
“What You Must Know About Memory Loss & How You Can Stop It: A Guide to Proven Techniques and Supplements to Maintain, Strengthen, or Regain Memory,” by Pamela Wartian Smith;
“Your Blood Never Lies: How to Read a Blood Test for a Longer, Healthier Life,” by James LaValle.
