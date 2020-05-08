The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, in conjunction with the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and the Harker Heights Activities Center, has been celebrating all things butterfly lately as, according to library director Lisa Youngblood, “An ongoing initiative to get the monarch butterfly to stop by.”
Thus last week’s Family Night was dedicated to the monarch butterfly.
Youngblood opened the online video of the program by saying, “The Texas state insect is the monarch butterfly, (and) I have brought for you a true mystery today.”
The mystery was a book titled “Winged Wonders: Solving the Monarch Migration Mystery” by Meg Pincus, which discussed the migration patterns of the monarch butterfly from Canada to Central Mexico in the spring, and back again in the fall.
The book gave facts about the migration itself, but also discussed ways to help save the monarch butterfly. These included raising, tagging, or reporting monarch butterflies; using as few pollutants as possible; planning native plants that attract the monarch, such as milkweed; fundraising; and learning about and teaching others about their migration and how to conserve it.
After the story and discussion, Youngblood taught viewers at home a new song, “Stop By, Monarch Butterfly.”
Finally, it was time for the crafting portion of the program, in which Youngblood taught everyone how to make a butterfly feeder from things found around the house. There were only a few materials needed: lids and flat trays, a hole puncher, and string or twine.
Youngblood took a flat plastic tray and punched holes in the side, and then ran twine, which she decorated with beads, through for hanging.
Other decorating ideas for the feeder were to simply color the tray and/or twine with markers, gluing sequins around the feeder, or even decorating it with stickers — anything readily available at home.
She knotted the tops of the twine together to make for easy hanging from a tree limb or other high place.
She then filled the tray with assorted fruit. “Butterflies love bright colors and sweet smells,” she said.
The butterfly feeder was ready within minutes.
To find out more about the monarch butterfly, go to https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pollinators/Monarch_Butterfly/
