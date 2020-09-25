Last week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public library might have been all about numbers, but last Thursday was International Talk Like a Pirate Day. This meant pirate programs, such as Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs doing a special pirate storytime, and a “Talk Like a Pirate” Family Night that evening.
Library director Lisa Youngblood, in full pirate costume, opened the online program by telling viewers, “It is actual, honest-to-goodness International Talk Like a Pirate Day,” and began by introducing pirate vocabulary such as “ahoy” (hello) and “matey” (friend).
She sang a pirate version of the “Hello Song,” and also taught young viewers “I’m a Pirate.” This was followed by more pirate words, such as “Davy Jones’ Locker,” “aargh!” and “Avast.”
Here Youngblood paused the pirate talk to read the book “Pirates Don’t Change Diapers” by Melinda Long, the sequel to “How I Became a Pirate.”The story is about the pirate crew from the first book visiting Jeremy Jacob to retrieve their buried treasure, waking his baby sister in the process. Youngblood pointed out all the pirate vocabulary used in the story as she read it.
“It’s always a fun one to do,” Youngblood said of the book.
Next, she introduced words and phrases such as “landlubber” and “Shiver me timbers!” She also explained that a kitchen is a galley, and walls are bulkheads. She discussed seafaring directions, as well: bow (the front), stern (the back), port (left), and starboard (right).
To help viewing children learn and remember the directions, Youngblood had them practice them with a game, letting youngsters at home get up and active as they moved their bodies in the directions she gave. To move left, she’d say “Port!” To move forward, she would say “Bow!” (This, she said, could be easily remembered in that one moves their body forward when they make a bow.)
At the end of the program, she talked like a pirate herself, telling viewers, “Avast me hearties! Ahoy, mates! Bye-bye!”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/655663138413877.
Family Night is held every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
