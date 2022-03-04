The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library just happened to fall on Fat Tuesday this week, so reference librarian Christina Link found a way to combine the festive Mardi Gras air and little bit of mindfulness to create one fun project.
“Since it’s Fat Tuesday, we’re doing a Mardi Gras-themed meditation jar,” Link said. She said she got the idea as she was searching for Mardi Gras decorations that she could make herself and happened to run across the mindfulness jar.
The project was appropriate for all ages, as evidenced by the wide age range of attendees on Tuesday night from child to adult.
No matter one’s age, a meditation jar — also known as mindfulness bottles — can be beneficial no matter what one’s age. Made up of glitter and other materials that float in the container, these jars can calm the mind and help focus one’s thoughts and emotions.
In children, it can help when feelings of stress threaten to overwhelm and can calm anxiety. It can do the same in adults, and the jar can also help a person learn, and practice, meditation by focusing on the glitter and other objects contained within while concentrating on simply breathing.
Mediation jars require only a few very simple, easily obtained materials. A clear jar or bottle of any kind, glue or corn syrup (Link used corn syrup, and it was generally felt that it had a smoother consistency and was slightly easier to work with than glue), and some water were all that were needed to get the project started. Glitter, beads, and even tiny miniature babies (resembling those found in King Cakes) were on hand to go into the bottles, as well.
The bottles were filled halfway with the corn syrup, then the rest of the way with the water. The beads and glitter were added, the bottles shaken, and the project was complete. Some added more glitter, and some, like Zuri Austin, 8, of Temple, added several plastic babies to their bottles, but the results were the same — a meditation jar that was pretty, and captivating, at which to look.
Pahsa Johnson of Killeen had made the jars before, but the Mardi Gras theme was a first. “This was fun!” she said.
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of every month beginning at 6 p.m. at the library.
