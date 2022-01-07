The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Get Crafty program is held on the first Tuesday of each month, and is offered both virtually and in-person. No matter which way one chooses to participate, the program always features a craft that is create, using materials that are either commonly found around the home or are easy to buy.
This month’s craft was certainly timely: Vision boards. Reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, explained that a vision board I, “Like a collage, but you find images. Words … of goals you would like to see happen in the next year.”
The idea behind the vision board is that by creating one, with photos pertaining to one’s goals (or words, of phrases, or inspirational quotes), one can manifest those goals, bring them into being, through the law of attraction.
The materials needed for the craft couldn’t be simpler to come by: Old magazines, scissors, glue (or tape) and something onto which to glue the pictures chosen to represent one’s goals or dreams, such as poster board (Link used large, decorative paper).
Link showed attendees a sample vision board that she created. On a smaller scale, hers had a picture of a woman meditating and a girl reading beneath a tree. She said these were representative of her goal to have a “year of balance,” where she could break away from social media and make more time for herself. She explained that a vision board doesn’t have to be big, so long as it contains symbols of the goals one is trying to achieve.
Harker Heights resident Austin Palumbo’s goal was simple (and pretty immediate): he spent his time looking for pictures of sandwiches (he was hungry, but also, he said, “I like sandwiches”). His mother, Kim, focused on two goals, both of which pertained to her (and her loved ones’) health; she wanted to join a gym, and find a good dentist, so spent her time looking for pictures in the magazines that could be used, either figuratively or literally, that would represent these things.
Link said the idea came from a conversation she had with a coworker, and thought, “January would be perfect because it’s the beginning of the new year.”
Watch the virtual edition on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/294057829341733.
Link also leads the Fiber Frenzy program, usually held on the third Friday of each month, though she will be moving the date this month to Friday, January 28. It will be held in-person at 6 p.m. in the library, and will show participants how to join together the granny squares made last month.
