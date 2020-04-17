Many area residents have been enjoying the online storytimes that have been posted by the people at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Now, on Fridays, they can enjoy the special guest reader.
Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs performed as a guest reader last Friday, during which she read the picture book, “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg. The Friday before that, the guest reader was Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo.
Trujillo read the book “Mouse and Monster Go Camping” by Deborah Underwood, and he read it like a pro. “Today we reading a camping story,” he said to the camera. “I love to go camping.”
He had various balloon “creatures” set up around him, including one on the book he would be reading.
“Today we have some balloon helpers coming with us. We have our balloon mouse and her friend the balloon monster,” said Trujillo, himself a Twister (one who makes balloon animals).
“We need our own supplies, so we need sleeping bags to go sleeping in, and we need a little bit of light out there, so we’re going to bring a little lantern, and of course we need a tent to sleep in, so we’re going to pack our tent.” All of the items he mentioned were made of balloons, which Trujillo had made as props for the story; one by one, they went into a large basket.
When in the book the monster ate the lantern, Trujillo took the balloon lantern from the basket.
When the monster ate the sleeping bags, they were removed from the basket.
When the monster ate the tent, it came out of the basket, as well. And as each item was removed, Trujillo made “nom-nom” sounds, imitating the monster’s sounds of chomping.
When mouse forgot to bring the food, they go to another campsite, where the people there are scared off by monster, leaving everything behind and allowing mouse and monster to eat their food while enjoying their campfire. Monster, who hated the idea of camping at the beginning of the story, loves camping by the end of it.
Trujillo also led a short craft video for area children — confetti eggs, just in time for Easter.
Holding up an egg, Trujillo said, “Inside this we actually have confetti, and you can crack it over someone’s head or you can crush it in you hands and throw it up in the air.”
Materials that were needed for the project were eggs, tissue paper or a coffee filter (“In a pinch you can just tape the hold over,” Trujillo said), scissors (to cut out the confetti), some type of colorful paper (for the confetti), and something to decorate the egg with, such as a Sharpie, markers, stickers, etc.
Trujillo began by cutting up confetti into a bowl. Then he took an egg and cracked only the bottom of it, draining its contents into a bowl. He said to wash the egg out and let it dry.
He then put the confetti into the egg through the hold at the bottom, “The more the better,” he said. “This is going to be fun.”
He covered the hole at the bottom with some decorative tissue paper (a coffee filter will do, too) and let it dry.
The last step was decorating the egg; Trujillo used Sharpie, but said paint, markers, whatever the parent in charge of the project would allow. And the project was finished.
Storytimes are typically shown via Facebook Live on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10:15 a.m., with another held at 6 p.m. as a family time storytime.
Guest speakers are appearing on Friday mornings at 10:15 a.m. All of the library’s videos can be viewed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.